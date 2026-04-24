Bus crash near Pentagon injures 23, including 10 Defense personnel

The Brief A collision between two commuter buses near the Pentagon injured 23 people. Officials said 18 passengers were taken to hospitals and five were treated at the scene. The Pentagon Transit Center was shut down and bus service redirected to Pentagon City Station.



A collision between two commuter buses near the Pentagon injured 23 people Friday morning, including 10 Department of Defense personnel, according to a statement from the Pentagon Force Protection Agency obtained by FOX News.

Officials said an OmniRide bus and a Fairfax Connector bus collided around 7:20 a.m. on the Metro Access Road in the Pentagon’s South Parking Lot.

Eighteen passengers were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment. Five others were treated at the scene and released.

The crash prompted a police response and temporary closures in the area. Metro officials said the Pentagon Transit Center was shut down during the investigation, and all bus service was redirected to Pentagon City Station. Service to the Pentagon resumed around 10:45 a.m.

No additional details were immediately released.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Bus crash near Pentagon complex disrupts morning commute