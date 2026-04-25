Arson investigation underway after 2 fires at former hospital buildings in Sykesville

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The Brief Fire officials are investigating two separate fires at vacant buildings in Sykesville as possible arson. Crews responded just before 8 a.m. and found both structures burning. The buildings are part of the Springfield Hospital Center property owned by the state.



Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked two separate fires at state-owned buildings in Carroll County Saturday morning.

What we know:

Deputy state fire marshals responded to Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville, where two buildings were found on fire just before 8 a.m.

Firefighters from the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department and surrounding agencies arrived to find flames in two separate structures.

The buildings, located at 1121 and 1123 2nd Street, are vacant properties owned by the Maryland Department of Health.

Arson under investigation

Officials say the fires are being investigated as arson.

No information has been released about possible suspects or how the fires may have been started.

What's next:

Investigators remain on the scene as they work to determine the cause of the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-386-3050.