Maryland high school teacher charged with sexually abusing a minor: police

article

A 38-year-old Maryland high school teacher has been arrested and charged with the sexual abuse of a minor.

Detectives say Carlos Arroyo, a teacher at Randallstown High School, was arrested on Friday, June 21 and charged with two felonies, which include sexual abuse of a minor and sexual offense in the third degree. In addition, Arroyo is facing two misdemeanor charges.

The department was made aware of the sexual assault at the end of April and over several weeks, detectives conducted interviews and gathered evidence, which ultimately led to Arroyo’s arrest on Friday.

Arroyo is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. A bail review hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 24, 2024 at 1 p.m.

If anyone has additional information or believes they may be a victim of Arroyo, contact police at 410-887-7720