Maryland grandmother wins $100K scratch-off prize

A grandmother of 12 is celebrating after winning $100,000 in a Maryland Lottery scratch-off game.

"I was joking with my husband and said, ‘What would we do if we won $100,000?’" she told lottery officials when she claimed her prize on August 28. "Live more comfortably," her husband said.

The winning Ravens X5 scratcher was bought at the Weis Markets on Eastern Boulevard in Hagerstown.

The couple says they have five children and 12 grandchildren. They said each of them will receive something special from their winnings.

Lottery officials say six remaining $100,000 prizes remain in the game.