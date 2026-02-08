Maryland Gov. Moore uninvited to bipartisan dinner at White House: 'Blatant disrespect'

article

The Brief Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was uninvited to the National Governors Association Bipartisan Dinner. The dinner is hosted by the president, and is traditionally attended by all governors. Moore said the action is an example of "blatant disrespect and a snub to the spirit of bipartisan federal-state partnership."



Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is speaking out after being uninvited to the National Governors Association Bipartisan Dinner at the White House this year.

What they're saying:

"This week, I learned that I was uninvited to this year’s National Governors Association dinner — a decades-long annual tradition meant to bring governors from both parties together to build bonds and celebrate a shared service to our citizens with the President of the United States," Moore said in a statement on Sunday.

"My peers, both Democrats and Republicans, selected me to serve as the Vice Chair of the NGA, another reason why it’s hard not to see this decision as another example of blatant disrespect and a snub to the spirit of bipartisan federal-state partnership.

"As the nation’s only Black governor, I can’t ignore that being singled out for exclusion from this bipartisan tradition carries an added weight — whether that was the intent or not."

The backstory:

It is tradition for the president to host a black-tie dinner after governors from all 50 states convene in Washington D.C. for a bipartisan meeting every year.

However, this year, President Donald Trump has reportedly excluded Democratic governors from the meeting, and uninvited two Democratic governors from the dinner — Gov. Moore and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.