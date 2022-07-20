Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won't be voting for Dan Cox in November

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland won't be voting for Trump-endorsed candidate Dan Cox in the November general election. His spokesman Mike Ricci confirmed this to FOX 5.

Dan Cox won the GOP primary on Tuesday to face off against the Democratic candidate for Governor in November.

Gov. Hogan has been critical of the former President's administration and was known to vote for alternative candidates in previous Presidential Elections. In 2020, the moderate Republican snubbed Joe Biden and Donald Trump and opted to vote for Ronald Reagan. In 2016, he voted for his own father instead of Trump or Hillary Clinton.

FOX 5 will continue to cover the 2022 Maryland Primary results and forthcoming general election.