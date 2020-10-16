Maryland Governor Larry Hogan snubs Trump, Biden; votes for Ronald Reagan

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s public scraps with President Donald Trump during the COVID-19 crisis are well documented – so it was no surprise that, despite his party affiliation, the governor would seek out an alternative to support in the 2020 election.

Rather than turn to the other side of the aisle, however, the lifelong Republican snubbed former Vice President Joe Biden and cast his vote for Ronald Reagan.

Hogan voted for the late president and conservative hero after concluding that he could support neither major-party candidate.

The governor’s office made no secret about his choice – confirming the contents of a Friday morning Washington Post article with a simple, “yes.”

The snub comes amid talk that Hogan may try to make a presidential bid of his own in 2024.

The Prince George’s County native ruled out a 2020 run after exploring the possibility, but the possibility popped up again when he announced that he’d be releasing a memoir.

You can read more about the governor’s decision in the Washington Post.

