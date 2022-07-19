Maryland 2022 Primary Results: Dan Cox projected to win GOP gubernatorial nomination

Many votes have yet to be counted, but the Associated Press has declared one winner in Maryland's gubernatorial primary race.

Dan Cox, the Trump-endorsed candidate, is projected to win the Republican nomination for Maryland governor, according to AP.

Maryland 2022 Primary: Get to know the Governor, Comptroller and Attorney General candidates

Cox faced off against Kelly Schulz, the state's former commerce secretary, and garnered nearly 40,000 more votes than her by the end of Tuesday night.

Schulz was endorsed by outgoing Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, however, his support proved not enough for voters.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Cox also beat out Robin Ficker, a former state legislator who promised to cut Maryland's sales tax by 2 cents, and Joe Werner —an attorney who last ran in Maryland’s 1st congressional district as a Democrat.

Maryland Primary 2022: Where each gubernatorial candidate stands on gun control

The Democratic candidate has not been declared. At the end of Tuesday night, polls showed Wes Moore ahead of both Tom Perez and Peter Franchot.

State law says mail-in ballots cannot be counted until two days after the election. Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of the Maryland Board of Elections, told FOX 5 that nearly half a million mail-in ballots have been distributed and final counts in some races could take until next week.