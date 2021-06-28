Maryland Gov Larry Hogan honoring Capital Gazette victims with ‘Freedom of the Press Day’

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is honoring the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting by naming June 28 "Freedom of the Press Day" in their honor.

The governor’s announcement coincided with the dedication of a memorial honoring the "Guardians of the First Amendment" in downtown Annapolis.

Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters were shot to death when a gunman entered the newspaper’s offices on June 28, 2018.

"It has now been three years since five employees of the Capital Gazette lost their lives in a horrific act of violence. Today, as we dedicate a new memorial in their honor, we are reminded that our First Amendment—and our democracy itself—depends on a strong, vibrant, and unfettered free press. We must all continue to work hard to guard and defend that at all costs," the governor said in a press release.

The trial for the man suspected in connection with the shooting – Jarrod Ramos – is just now getting underway.

JURY SELECTION TO BEGIN IN CAPITAL GAZETTE SHOOTING

Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday. Judge Michael Wachs has estimated the case could take 10 business days to present to the jury.

Ramos pleaded guilty in 2019 to all 23 counts against him in the attack. He has pleaded that he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

