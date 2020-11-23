Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan press conference today to provide update on COVID-19 surge

Watch Gov. Hogan's press conference here or on the FOX 5 app.

As coronavirus cases continue to climb in the DMV and across the country, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to hold a press briefing on the state's response to the surge today at 4 p.m.

The statewide positivity rate stands at 6.88% as of Monday. Most jurisdictions and health officials say states should strive to keep that number around 5%.

Gov. Hogan's briefing today comes nearly a week after implementing further restrictions for Maryland, including a 10 p.m. alcohol curfew for bars and restaurants, limited capacity for retail establishments and no fans allowed at stadiums or racetracks.

Those restrictions went into place Friday, Nov. 20. Hogan has not yet announced any further travel restrictions than those already in place.

