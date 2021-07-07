Maryland Gov Larry Hogan announces vaccination scholarship promotion for state schools

On the heels of its successful VaxCash promotion, Maryland will now offer a vaccination promotion targeting prospective students.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced the new $1 Million VaxU Scholarship Promotion, which will award scholarships covering tuition and fees for a four-year public college or university.

The governor announced the promotion – which is eligible to young people between the ages of 12 and 17 – at the University of Maryland on Tuesday.

In order to be eligible, the vaccine must have been administered at a state facility, and not a federal one.

Like the VaxCash promotion, those who have already been vaccinated are already entered into the program if they meet the eligibility requirements.

Between July 12, 2021 and September 5, 2021 two winners will be selected each Monday. On September 6, 2021, four winners will be selected.

