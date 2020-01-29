Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces bill that forces schools to start after Labor Day

Governor Larry Hogan wants Maryland schools to start after Labor Day. He just introduced a new bill that would make it the law of the land.

On Wednesday, Hogan introduced the Universal School Start Act of 2020. If passed, it would require all Maryland schools to start after Labor Day.

In a statement, Hogan said the bill would, “return our state to what the citizens actually want and have been demanding for years.”

This move comes just months after Maryland lawmakers vetoed Hogan’s 2016 executive order that demanded the same action.

The bill will still have to pass through the regular legislative process before it can be signed into law.

Maryland state flag

