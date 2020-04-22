Maryland Gov Hogan says recovery plan coming Friday

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says a recovery plan is on the way.

Speaking outside the Laurel Medical Center – which was recently reopened to account for a potential hospital surge brought on by the COVID-19 crisis – the Governor said he will present the Maryland Strong Road to Recovery plan for reopening the state on Friday.

The governor cautioned that the plan contingent on conditions that make it safe to do so.

The most recent White House guidance indicates that states can consider reopening after two weeks of declining coronavirus cases. Maryland has not seen a decline in cases since the pandemic struck the region – nor have neighboring DC and Virginia.

But the state has made some significant strides.

On Monday, Hogan announced a major breakthrough when the state acquired 500,000 test kits from South Korea.

The test kits are one of four pillars Hogan says must be in place for the recovery – along side a “robust tracing system, an increased PPE supply, and expanded hospital surge capacity.

The Laurel Medical Center was closed for three years – until the state realized it may need additional facilities to accommodate the hospital surge prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said she proposed using the facility for the possible surge when the need became clear.

The University of Maryland Medical Centers system reopened the hospital.

The facility includes 135 beds, 35 intensive care beds, and a contracted staff of nearly 400.

Early on in the outbreak, Prince George’s County was identified as a hot spot for COVID-19.

The county currently has the highest concentration of cases in the state of Maryland with 3,875.

