Maryland Gov. Hogan cancels expected vote on proposed toll lane plan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has canceled this week's meeting of the Board of Public Works in which a proposed plan to add toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 was expected to be addressed.

The Washington Post on Sunday reported the three-member board was expected to vote as early as Wednesday on the most recent changes proposed by the Republican governor.

The $9 billion plan calls for a public-private partnership to add new toll lanes to reduce traffic.

The newspaper reports Hogan needs the vote of fellow board member state Comptroller Peter Franchot. Franchot last week said he objected to recent changes.