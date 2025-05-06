The Brief Maryland golfer wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket. Lucky second ticket turns day on the course into jackpot. Winner and wife plan to invest and retire early.



A Maryland man scored a $1 million lottery prize after purchasing a lucky scratch-off ticket following a round of golf.

Golfer wins $1M jackpot

What we know:

The winner from Delmar, told lottery officials he stopped at a convenience store before playing at Nutters Crossing Golf Club in Salisbury. After scratching his first ticket and coming up empty, he headed to the course. Later, on his way home, he stopped again, bought another ticket—and struck it big!

He and his wife plan to invest the winnings and retire early.

Maryland golfer wins $1 million on lottery scratch-off (Maryland Lottery)