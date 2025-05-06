Maryland golfer wins $1 million on lottery scratch-off
DELMAR, Md. - A Maryland man scored a $1 million lottery prize after purchasing a lucky scratch-off ticket following a round of golf.
Golfer wins $1M jackpot
What we know:
The winner from Delmar, told lottery officials he stopped at a convenience store before playing at Nutters Crossing Golf Club in Salisbury. After scratching his first ticket and coming up empty, he headed to the course. Later, on his way home, he stopped again, bought another ticket—and struck it big!
He and his wife plan to invest the winnings and retire early.
Maryland golfer wins $1 million on lottery scratch-off (Maryland Lottery)
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Maryland Lottery.