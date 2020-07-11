Expand / Collapse search

Maryland Football suspends individual workouts after players, staff test positive for COVID-19

Maryland Terrapins tight end Tyler Mabry (81) is congratulated after catching a 7 yard touchdown pass by tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (9) in the first quarter against the Syracuse Orange on September 7, 2019, at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium i (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The Maryland Terrapins football team has temporarily suspended individual offseason workouts after some players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said in a statement Saturday that nine out of 185 players and staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive tests further complicate efforts to play a college football season this fall.

The Big Ten Conference, which includes the Terps, announced it would cancel all non-conference play.

Previously, the Ivy League canceled all fall sports this year. 