This Maryland fish is off-limits for 2 weeks in July

Maryland's state fish is off-limits for about two weeks this July, and officials are reminding anglers about the temporary restrictions.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminded recreational anglers that targeting rockfish, also known as striped bass, in the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries is prohibited from July 16 through July 31.

Officials say the closure is necessary to protect the species. They say that when water and air temperatures rise in the hottest part of summer, fish are more vulnerable to dying after being caught and released.

DNR officials also say that the summer closure of the recreational striped bass fishery helps protect the resident stock of rockfish.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources biologists survey and tag striped bass in the Chesapeake Bay as part of the annual survey of the population. (Photo: Maryland DNR)

The midseason closure was introduced in 2020. During the closure, officials encourage anglers to pursue other fish, like the invasive blue catfish and Chesapeake Channa, also known as snakehead. These invasive species have no bag or size limits and their harvest contributes to a healthier ecosystem, officials say.

The Chesapeake Bay recreational fishery will reopen from August 1 through December 10. At that time, anglers can keep one striped bass per person, per day, with a minimum length of 19 inches and a maximum length of 24 inches.