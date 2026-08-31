Maryland father calls for arrest in son’s homicide

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The Brief A father is demanding justice after his 23-year-old son was shot and killed. Don Young claims his son was shot by his girlfriend's father, though no charges have been filed in the case. The accused suspect claims he acted in self-defense and was released by police after being questioned in May.



A Maryland father is demanding justice for his 23-year-old son who was allegedly killed by his girlfriend's father.

Three months after the shooting, no one has been charged in Dwight Young's killing. The suspect, the father of Young's girlfriend, claims he acted in self-defense. He was released by police after being questioned in May.

What we know:

Now, Dwight's father, Don Young, is sharing 911 audio and cellphone video taken moments before the deadly shooting.

Don Young claims the father of his son's girlfriend carried out the shooting. The couple's 18-month-old baby also witnessed the shooting.

"The predator came to the house, he walked in the door, he shot my son," Don Young said. "He waited a certain amount of time before he called the ambulance and used vulgar language."

FOX 5 is working to find and contact the accused suspect.

Don Young shared video showing the moments before his son was shot.

He said the video shows an exchange between the couple, with his son reportedly saying he wanted to end the relationship. According to Don, his son’s girlfriend then texted her father, who showed up and allegedly shot Dwight twice in the abdomen.

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"When I heard the 911 tape, when I got the autopsy from Baltimore, it showed that it was an overkill," Young said. "Not only did he shoot my son, they kicked my son in the abdominal area where he was shot multiple times."

Hiring a private investigator

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case, saying, "the case is an active investigation; therefore, we are unable to comment and/ or provide a statement on the matter at this time."

Don Young said he has retained an attorney and a private investigator.

"The investigation appeared to have relied substantially on individuals who were present during the homicide but not corroborated. That raised my first concern," said private investigator Gary Dembo.

"The detective told the victim’s father, if that was my daughter, I would have shot your son as well. I think that had a lot to do with it as well. He already had a predetermined bias in this investigation," Dembo added.

FOX 5 reached out to Prince George's County police repeatedly, and we're awaiting their response.