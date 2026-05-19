Family seeks answers after Suitland man fatally shot in apartment

The Bref A Maryland family is demanding answers after 23-year-old Dwight Young was fatally shot Monday morning inside an apartment in Suitland. Prince George’s County police said homicide detectives are "actively working to determine the circumstances of the shooting." The suspected shooter has not been publicly identified because no charges have been filed.



A Maryland family is demanding answers after 23-year-old Dwight Young was fatally shot Monday morning inside an apartment in Suitland.

What we know:

Family members told FOX 5 D.C. that Young was preparing to begin a new job as a police officer at the Pentagon. They say he was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s father, who they allege arrived at the apartment armed.

FOX 5 D.C. has learned the suspected shooter was released after questioning and has not been charged.

Young’s family, who lives in Oxon Hill, described him as a devoted father to his 18-month-old daughter. He shared the child with his longtime girlfriend, whom relatives say he had been dating since middle school. The couple reportedly lived together in Suitland, where the shooting happened.

In an emotional interview with FOX 5 D.C., Young’s father questioned why the shooter allegedly went to the apartment armed instead of contacting police.

"When he left that night, he gave me a hug and told me he loved me," Don Young said. "Then my son called me the next morning saying my son was shot."

Young leaves behind his daughter, parents and five siblings.

What we don't know:

The suspected shooter has not been publicly identified because no charges have been filed.

What's next:

Prince George’s County police said homicide detectives are "actively working to determine the circumstances of the shooting." Detectives are also consulting with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding possible charges.