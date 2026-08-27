Man arrested after 4 University of Maryland students say he exposed himself in College Park

The Brief Police say a D.C. man exposed himself to four University of Maryland students. Incident was reported around 8:19 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Norwich Road. Officers located Andre Aaron Moore and charged him with four counts of indecent exposure.



Police arrested a D.C. man they say exposed himself to four University of Maryland students Wednesday night in College Park.

The incident was reported Wednesday around 8:19 p.m. in the area of Norwich Road.

Officers responded and located the suspect, identified as Andre Aaron Moore, 34, in the 4500 block of College Avenue.

Moore was taken into custody and charged with four counts of indecent exposure.

Andre Aaron Moore (University of Maryland Police Department)