Man arrested after 4 University of Maryland students say he exposed himself in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Police arrested a D.C. man they say exposed himself to four University of Maryland students Wednesday night in College Park.
The incident was reported Wednesday around 8:19 p.m. in the area of Norwich Road.
Officers responded and located the suspect, identified as Andre Aaron Moore, 34, in the 4500 block of College Avenue.
Moore was taken into custody and charged with four counts of indecent exposure.
Andre Aaron Moore (University of Maryland Police Department)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the University of Maryland Police Department.