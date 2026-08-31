Daycare teacher arrested for assaulting toddlers in Fairfax County: police

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The Brief A 61-year-old teacher at Faz Creative Education Learning Center in McLean was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault and battery. She allegedly forcefully pushed a 2-year-old boy to the floor and struck a second 2-year-old boy in the head. The suspect was released on a summons.



A daycare teacher is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two young children at a learning center in Fairfax County.

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported assault at the Faz Creative Education Learning Center at 1776 Old Meadow Road last week.

An investigation determined that 61-year-old Wafa Abdelhafiz Abdalla of Alexandria, who was employed as a teacher at the facility, forcefully pushed a 2-year-old boy to the floor. Authorities state she also slapped a second 2-year-old boy in the head.

Abdalla is charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault and battery, and has been released on a summons.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if the toddlers sustained any injuries from the alleged assault.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives are urging anyone with information about this case, or who may know of other related incidents, to contact the department.