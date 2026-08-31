Daycare teacher arrested for assaulting toddlers in Fairfax County: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A daycare teacher is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two young children at a learning center in Fairfax County.
What we know:
Officers responded to a reported assault at the Faz Creative Education Learning Center at 1776 Old Meadow Road last week.
An investigation determined that 61-year-old Wafa Abdelhafiz Abdalla of Alexandria, who was employed as a teacher at the facility, forcefully pushed a 2-year-old boy to the floor. Authorities state she also slapped a second 2-year-old boy in the head.
Abdalla is charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault and battery, and has been released on a summons.
What we don't know:
Police did not say if the toddlers sustained any injuries from the alleged assault.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives are urging anyone with information about this case, or who may know of other related incidents, to contact the department.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Fairfax County Police Department.