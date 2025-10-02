Maryland family grieving after police chief shoots, kills man allegedly armed with knife

The Brief A man was shot and killed by the police chief of the town of Cheverly in Maryland Tuesday night. Police say the man was allegedly armed with a knife and charged at the officer. The man's family and friends say they don't believe what investigators are saying.



A Maryland family is demanding answers tonight after a small-town police chief shot and killed a man outside the family's Prince George's County home.

Investigators say the suspect was armed with a knife and charged at the police chief.

What we know:

The Maryland Attorney General's Office is investigating this most unusual police-involved shooting. The mother of the man who was shot and killed by the chief of the Cheverly Police Department says she was right there and that her son didn't deserve to die.

Consoled by her daughter, the mother of the man shot and killed by Cheverly Police Chief David Morris recounted the deadly incident that happened in the 6600 block of Greenland Street in Riverdale.

"Pow pow pow. It's like a damn movie," mom Erica told FOX 5.

A neighbor's security camera captured images of the immediate aftermath of the shooting, which happened around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Cheverly town clerk says the original incident — a stabbing — happened in Cheverly. The investigation of that attack led investigators to the suspect's car on Greenland Street, about 3.5 miles away from the initial crime scene. It was outside the town limits, and directly in front of the family's home.

What they’re saying:

"They killed him," Erica said.

The victim’s sisters and mother are distraught and angry. Mom Erica even collapsed next to the car where her son was shot and killed. Police say they found two knives in the area.

"We just want justice for our brother," the victim’s sister said. "And the chief, David Morris, is going to pay for this."

Chief David Morris was sworn-in this past March. The town says he's a 40-year veteran of law enforcement and was chosen to lead what one official calls a small but very experienced police department.

Community shaken:

The neighborhood is still reeling. Many say they do not believe the account from investigators that he pulled a knife and lunged at the police chief before being shot.

"I don't think so. He's not a person like that. I know. He is not a guy like that. He is a very respectful gentleman," family friend Grace Dempster said. "As I told you I've known him — not since birth but since he was a little boy. I'm so so sad."

Erica spoke about her son with FOX 5’s Shomari Stone Tuesday night, saying he was a 45-year-old father of two kids, ages 5 and 12, and worked as a bus driver.

"He has been depressed on his job and actually we know he had a little crisis and depression and stuff like that," she said.

Morris is now on what's called restricted duty while the shooting is being investigated.

"We're tired of all the questions and nobody giving us the answers."

FOX 5 spoke with the Cheverly town manager Wednesday afternoon. He called this an unfortunate situation and says he's praying for both families.