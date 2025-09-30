Cheverly police shooting: Mother demands answers after son's death

The Brief A police officer shot and killed a 45-year-old man in Cheverly, Maryland. The officer who shot the suspect is Cheverly Police Chief David Morris The man's mother is demanding answers, saying her son was unarmed. The Maryland Attorney General's office is now investigating the incident.



A mother is seeking answers after a police officer shot and killed her son in Cheverly, Maryland. The incident has left many questions unanswered.

Police investigation underway at Greenland Street

What we know:



According to a statement from Cheverly Town Administrator Dylan Galloway:

"While on duty late this afternoon, September 30th, members of the Cheverly

Police Department, including Police Chief David Morris, were in Riverdale, Maryland,

investigating a stabbing that had occurred earlier today in Cheverly. Officers located a car in the

6600 block of Greenland Street associated with the suspect in the stabbing. Chief Morris

encountered a man outdoors, believed to be the suspect, who was armed with knives. The suspect

charged Chief Morris, who discharged his firearm. The suspect died at the scene. Two knives

were recovered at the scene."



"This information is preliminary, part of an active investigation, and is subject to change. Chief

Morris, a 40-year law enforcement veteran, was not injured and is on restricted duty

status pending the outcome of the investigation. Deputy Chief Jennifer Krauss is assuming the

role of Acting Chief of the Cheverly Police Department. "





The Cheverly Police Department was called to a home on the 6600 block of Greenland Street just before 6:00 p.m. The reason for their response remains unclear, and police have not disclosed any details about the incident.

The mother, Erica, said her son was experiencing a crisis and was unarmed. She described him as a bus driver and father of two children, aged 12 and 5. Erica recalls telling the officer that her son, who was wearing a white T-shirt, was not armed.

What they're saying: "He had been depressed on his job, and actually, we know he has a little crisis and depression and stuff like that," said Erica. "I told the officer, whoever is his name, with glasses. He said, who are you? I said, my son. Don't have nothing on him...you with the white T-shirt...and guess what, he shoot my son, I saw him."

Ongoing questions for authorities

Local perspective:

The Cheverly Police Department has not provided an explanation for why their officer opened fire. The Prince George’s County Police Department initially took over the investigation but has since stepped back.

The Independent Investigation Division of the Maryland Attorney General's Office is now handling the case, though no statement has been released from them yet.

Erica said her son died next to her during the encounter, and no officers sustained injuries. She is now consulting with an attorney regarding the shooting.

What we don't know:

The authorities have not disclosed why the police responded to the house or what led to the shooting. The investigation by the Independent Investigation Division is ongoing, and further details are awaited.