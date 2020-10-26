Maryland early voting begins Monday

Dozens of early voting centers are opening in counties across Maryland Monday.

Montgomery County and Prince George's County each have 11 centers. Early voting will continue until November second.

In the District, early voting begins Tuesday. Each ward will have several voting centers.

