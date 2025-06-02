Maryland DMV scam texts falsely demand payment

The Brief Maryland drivers are receiving fake text messages demanding immediate payment. The scammers are posing as the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration to steal personal and financial information. Authorities advise recipients to not click any links, delete the message, and report it to the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.



A text message scam is targeting Maryland drivers, falsely claiming to be from the Maryland State Department of Motor Vehicles and demanding immediate payment for an alleged traffic violation.

What we know:

The message warns recipients that penalties will occur if they do not pay by a specific date. They reference a fake administrative code and cite consequences such as suspending vehicle registrations and driving privileges.

Officials issued an alert, stating that they have "received reports of a text message claiming to be from the Maryland State Department of Motor Vehicles demanding immediate payment. This is a scam."

Officials clarified in the warning that they will never demand payment via text message or ask you to click suspicious links.

If you receive this message, authorities recommend that you do not click any links provided, delete it immediately, and report it to the Maryland Attorney General’s Office or FTC.gov.