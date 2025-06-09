Maryland dishes up culture and cuisine for African Restaurant Week

The Brief African Restaurant Week 2025 runs June 8 – 18, with exclusive deals at African, African American and Caribbean restaurants. Featured spots include Project Suya, Shuga x Ice, Skyvibe Lounge and more. Community events and an Instagram contest will spotlight local cuisine.



Maryland is dishing up a 10-day culinary celebration with African Restaurant Week 2025, a statewide celebration of Pan-African cuisine and culture running from June 8 through June 18.

Dozens of restaurants representing African, African American and Caribbean flavors are participating in the week, offering exclusive discounts and prix fixe menus. Participating restaurants include Project Suya, Jollof Etcetera, Shuga x Ice, Naija Cafe, Skyvibe Restaurant and Lounge and others.

The celebration also features community events like:

An African Market at Solaire Social

A cookout at Base Lounge

The Sip, Bite & Connect event at Clyopatra Winery & Vineyard

Big picture view:

Organizers say the goal is to uplift small, locally-owned food businesses and celebrate the rich cultural and culinary contributions of African and Caribbean communities in the state.

"This mission-driven festival aims to promote emerging African/African American/Caribbean voices in the global culinary movement, foster communal and cultural ties and support the economic development of locally owned food businesses," says Akin Akinsanya, the founder of African Restaurant Week.

Diners can also enter to win a dinner for two by posting food photos from participating restaurants on Instagram with the hashtag #africanrestaurantweek. A winner will be announced June 17.

To see the full list of restaurants, events and discounts visit https://africanrestaurantweek.com/Maryland/