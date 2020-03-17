Maryland Democratic primary to be postponed as coronavirus spreads through state

Governor Larry Hogan announced on Tuesday that Maryland will postpone its Democratic primary as the state grapples with the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Governor said he’s issuing a proclamation postponing the April 28 primary until June 2.

According to Hogan, a number of other governor's expected to make similar announcements regarding their states' primaries.

Ohio officials cited similar concerns when they scrapped today's primary just hours before polls were slated to open.

Hogan confirmed that the state now has 57 cases of COVID-19 - which he noted is a 54 percent increase over yesterday, marking the most significant surge in one day.

While the primary will be postponed, the special election to replace the late Elijah Cummings in the 7th congressional district will move forward, Hogan said.

Voting, however, will be conducted by mail in the 7th district only.

The 7th district is primarily concentrated in Baltimore.

State officials are also mulling moving the Preakness - one of Maryland signature events - to sometime in September, Hogan said.

The state is also halting vehicle emissions inspections, and implementing cashless tolling statewide.

Meanwhile, all non-commercial drivers’ tests will be suspended, and the governor urged all Marylanders to refrain from any unnecessary travel.

