Maryland debuts COVID-19 alert app

Maryland Department of Health officials rolled out Maryland COVID Alert, an exposure notification system for the coronavirus, joining Virginia and the District with the Bluetooth technology.

iPhone users can enable exposure notifications in settings, while Android users can download the Maryland COVID Alert app from the Google Play store.

The optional service is designed to alert users if they have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus and logs that information into the app with a verification code from contact tracers.

Officials say neither the phones nor health departments receive any personal information about specific users.

"It really allows us to reach another group of individuals and make them aware of potential exposures and make sure they get the education and messaging that they need in order to navigate that and know what to do next," said Dr. Katherine Feldman, director of MDH's contact tracing unit.

The Maryland app is interoperable with DC's app, but Virginia's COVIDWISE does not currently function with the other apps.

