Maryland crews making emergency repairs on 355 in Urbana
URBANA, Md. - Maryland road crews are conducting emergency repairs on 355 at Bennett Creek in Urbana.
The roadway in Frederick County sustained heavy damage amid flooding in the D.C. region Thursday morning.
Photos from the scene show large cracks in the road.
Officials anticipate that the repairs will continue through Monday.
