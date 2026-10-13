Maryland cracks down on juvenile car thefts with new multi-agency pilot programs

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The Brief Maryland Gov. Moore ordered the creation of pilot programs to crack down on juveniles who steal cars. The programs target minors in Montgomery County and Baltimore City. The measure comes nearly two months after a Virginia father was killed in a crash with a stolen car that had seven juveniles inside.



Maryland is launching pilot programs to crack down on young people who steal cars.

What we know:

Maryland Governor Wes Moore ordered the creation of pilot programs in Montgomery County and Baltimore City designed to prevent kids from stealing cars and killing or seriously injuring people on roadways.

The move comes nearly two months after a Virginia father of three was killed on his way to work in Gaithersburg when his car was broadsided by a car with seven juveniles inside. The driver was 13, and the car had been stolen from Germantown.

READ MORE | Man killed in crash with stolen car that had 7 kids inside

The governor said cases like those led him to order Maryland’s Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) to start delivering targeted support services for kids who engage in or are at risk of stealing cars.

Gov. Moore said interventions to get kids into prevention programs must involve the children, their families, social services and law enforcement.

The measure is the kind of thing that Christine Taylor has been pleading for ever since her teenage son was caught stealing a car after committing other less serious crimes. Her son didn't get the proper help or services that Taylor said he needed.

What they're saying:

"That's something I started sounding the alarm on two years ago," Taylor said. "I would say that we definitely need intervention and help with the families before it gets out of control. I definitely said two years ago it was going to get worse and worse, and that I was seeing it myself. I definitely feel we reached that level. It's sad that we did, but I wish action was taken sooner."

READ MORE | Maryland mother raises renewed concerns over juvenile justice as her teen son faces new charges

Gov. Moore said he is directing the DJS to coordinate the effort to launch what he calls targeted multi-agency interventions to reach and help young people.

"I've expressed that the actions that have been taken with DJS or even the courts and stuff have not really, I don't think they've been helpful as far as punishment on these children to stop this or intervention with them, any services being offered," Taylor said. "Like I said, there's a wait list for a lot of these programs, and that's a big issue. So. More programs need to be offered, more support."

The governor said he’s committed to giving them the support and boundaries necessary for young people to thrive while keeping roadways and communities safe.

"Bottom line, thank you governor,"Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said. "I'm very happy with what we're doing here. I think that we have classic events cases that people in this community have been deeply concerned about that are addressed by this and I think it will make it better for those cases we needed those programs yesterday, but now we're going to build them today. I salute that, but we need them very, very quickly."