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The Brief Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced a four-day extension of the Chesapeake Bay commercial blue crab season. Originally set to close on Nov. 30, the season will now run through Friday, Dec. 4, ending at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. The extension gives Maryland watermen extra time to safely retrieve crab pots and gear displaced by the Thanksgiving nor'easter.



Maryland is giving commercial watermen four extra days on the Chesapeake Bay after this week's nor'easter disrupted the final stretch of blue crab season.

Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced on Saturday, Nov. 28, that the commercial blue crab season has been extended through Friday, Dec. 4. The season was previously scheduled to close on Monday, Nov. 30.

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The emergency extension officially ends at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. State officials said all other regulations for the commercial crab harvest remain in effect during the extra days.

Maryland blue crabs generate more than $40 million in dockside value each year, according to the state.

What they're saying:

State leaders said the Thanksgiving Day storm brought 60-knot gusts and heavy flooding at the worst possible time for crabbers wrapping up their season.

"Maryland will take action to help our communities every way we can as we respond to damages caused by the recent nor'easter," Moore said. "We're extending the commercial blue crab season to provide Maryland watermen with additional time to remove gear affected by the storm."

DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz added that officials hope the extension gives watermen "the extra time needed to complete the season safely."

Eastern Shore lawmakers praised the quick turnaround from the state.

"We appreciate the Governor's willingness to extend the crab season, recognizing the significant challenges our watermen have faced following the recent storm and providing them additional time to recover their displaced crab pots," State Senate Minority Leader Stephen S. Hershey, Jr. said.

State Sen. John F. Mautz called the Thanksgiving storm "unlike most others I've experienced," noting that the combination of fierce winds and floodwaters hit commercial crabbers during the final week of an already challenging season.

Updated commercial blue crab season information is available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.