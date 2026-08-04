1 dead in fiery Germantown 'mass casualty' crash that sent multiple to hospital with injuries

The Brief A fiery crash left one dead, sent multiple people to the hospital. The crash was described as a mass casualty incident. Police say the intersection is closed in both directions.



A fiery crash involving two overturned vehicles left one person dead and sent multiple people to the hospital with life‑threatening injuries early Tuesday in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer described the crash as a "mass casualty incident." It was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Clopper Road and Great Seneca Highway in Germantown.

Police say the intersection is closed in both directions, with dozens of rescue workers on scene.

Officials say two vehicles were involved, with people trapped in each and suffering traumatic injuries. Multiple patients were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story - stay with FOX 5 for the latest.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Fiery Germantown crash with overturned vehicles leaves multiple with life‑threatening injuries (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)