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The Brief An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with an assault and gunfire reported in a Rockville neighborhood. A privately made firearm was recovered during the investigation. Police said they interviewed several young adults, ages 18 to 20, who were involved in the altercation.



An 18-year-old from Rockville was arrested for an assault and reported gunfire in the area of Mount Vernon Place, police said on Wednesday.

What we know:

A privately made firearm was recovered during the investigation. Geovannie Marquez, 18, was charged with possession of an unregulated firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, among other offenses, according to police.

The arrest comes after an altercation that involved an assault and gunfire was reported in the 400 block of Blandford Street around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE | Active police scene in Rockville to continue into evening after assault, gunfire; no gunshot wounds found

Officers arrived to find several young adults, ages 18 to 20, suffering from minor injuries. Multiple people were treated on the scene, and one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the victims had gunshot wounds, police said. Investigators determined that the reported assault and gunfire were connected.

On Tuesday, police made contact with several of the involved individuals and interviewed them at the police headquarters.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared what led to the altercation, whether shell casings were recovered at the scene or whether any of the individuals who were interviewed will face criminal charges.