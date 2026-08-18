The Brief A Maryland mother is raising concerns about the juvenile justice system as her teenage son faces new charges. Despite seeking help for her son, Christine Taylor feels the State Department of Juvenile Services let her family down. Her son is being held in juvenile detention for auto theft and his first gun charge.



A Maryland mother is raising renewed concerns about what she describes as a failing juvenile justice system after her 15-year-old son was ordered to be held in juvenile detention after a court hearing in Montgomery County.

What we know:

Two years ago, FOX 5 DC highlighted a case involving Christine Taylor and her son, who struggles with mental health and behavioral challenges.

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At age 13, Taylor's son got into repeated trouble, including stealing cars at age 12.

Now 15, the teen is facing new charges that include another auto theft and his first gun charge.

He was one of two teens who were stabbed in an attack outside a Harris Teeter store in Clarksburg in March.

Despite seeking assistance for her son, Taylor feels the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) and the court system continue to let her family down, offering inadequate responses to her son’s severe behavior.

"If you don’t do something, if they’re just catch and release, there’s no lesson being learned," Taylor said. "His very first time that he stole a car, he was given like a crossword puzzle and five hours of household chores. I mean, what is that, honestly? What type of punishment is that? So, if there’s no punishment with these kids, they’re not going to learn from it. And that’s what’s happening."

Taylor expressed further outrage following a recent fatal incident in Montgomery County earlier this month, where a Virginia father of five was killed in a collision involving a stolen car driven by a 13-year-old boy carrying six underage passengers.

She shared that public reaction—specifically asking where the parents were—was deeply triggering for her, given her long history of trying to intervene in her own son’s life.

"None of these children are suffering from any consequences from their actions or behaviors. And then the parents are the ones being blamed at the end," Taylor explained. "Like, I get attacked left and right as a mom. I told you I had that year-long CPS case and everything that I thought was gonna get me help with him, it didn’t."

She added the heavy burden of what could have been: "What if my son did that. What if my son was the one that stole that car and crashed that car and killed that man? Like, imagine how I would feel when I’ve been begging for help. I wouldn’t feel good as a mom. I would feel like I failed. But it’s the system that’s failing these kids, really. It really is, unfortunately."

Pending Legislative Changes and DJS Response

These developments come as Maryland prepares for the Youth Charging Reform Act to take effect in October. The new law will keep certain young people charged with violent crimes out of adult court, steering them instead into the juvenile justice system that Taylor calls broken.

When reached for comment regarding Taylor’s claims, Maryland’s Department of Juvenile Services stated that it will need time to investigate this specific case before providing a formal response, which is expected sometime next week.

Taylor’s son will remain held in juvenile detention until his next court date, scheduled for early September.