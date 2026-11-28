22-year-old woman killed in early morning rollover crash on Route 50 in Bowie
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A 22-year-old Columbia woman was killed and a passenger was hurt after their pickup truck overturned on Route 50 in Prince George's County early Saturday morning.
What we know:
Shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, Maryland State Police troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to eastbound Route 50 near Collington Lane for a reported crash.
According to preliminary findings, a black Toyota Tacoma was heading east on Route 50 when it left the road for unknown reasons, overturned and came to rest on its side.
The driver, identified as Stephanie G. Flores Marquina, 22, of Columbia, died at the scene. A passenger in the truck was taken to an area hospital by Prince George's County Fire and EMS.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet said what caused the truck to veer off the road, and the passenger's condition has not been released.
What's next:
The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to assist with the investigation. Crews from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration helped manage road closures, and all lanes of eastbound Route 50 have since reopened.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Maryland State Police.