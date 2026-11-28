article

The Brief A 22-year-old woman from Columbia died and a passenger was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Route 50 in Bowie early Saturday morning. Maryland State Police identified the driver as Stephanie G. Flores Marquina, who died at the scene after her Toyota Tacoma ran off the road and flipped onto its side. All eastbound lanes of Route 50 near Collington Lane have since reopened as troopers continue to investigate what caused the crash.



A 22-year-old Columbia woman was killed and a passenger was hurt after their pickup truck overturned on Route 50 in Prince George's County early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, Maryland State Police troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to eastbound Route 50 near Collington Lane for a reported crash.

According to preliminary findings, a black Toyota Tacoma was heading east on Route 50 when it left the road for unknown reasons, overturned and came to rest on its side.

The driver, identified as Stephanie G. Flores Marquina, 22, of Columbia, died at the scene. A passenger in the truck was taken to an area hospital by Prince George's County Fire and EMS.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet said what caused the truck to veer off the road, and the passenger's condition has not been released.

What's next:

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to assist with the investigation. Crews from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration helped manage road closures, and all lanes of eastbound Route 50 have since reopened.