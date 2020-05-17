Maryland COVID-19 hospitalizations fall to lowest level in 3 weeks

article

The COVID-19 curve is trending down in Maryland, at least when it comes to hospitalizations.

Health officials in the Free State said Sunday morning that coronavirus hospitalizations in the state have fallen to their lowest level in three weeks.

The 902 hospitalized patients Saturday was the lowest number of hospitalizations since April 26, when there were 933 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan moved this week to enter "Phase 1" of the state's reopening, though reopening protocols differ by county.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in Maryland.

Officials reported 38,804 coronavirus cases in the state Sunday morning, along with 1,876 deaths.

