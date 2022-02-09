Maryland COVID-19 booster shot lottery to award $2 million in cash prizes

A new Maryland COVID-19 booster shot lottery will give out $2 million in cash prizes to 12 residents who have received their booster shot as incentive for more people to get the additional dose of the vaccine.

Governor Larry Hogan announced the VaxCash 2.0 promotion Tuesday.

"The biggest takeaway from the Omicron surge is just how critically important it is to get a booster shot," Hogan said in a statement. "It is clear that getting fully protected with a booster is the single most important thing you can do right now to minimize the impact of COVID-19 and its variants and to help us all finally move on from this pandemic."

Several studies released in January offered evidence that COVID-19 vaccines stand up to the omicron variant among people who received booster shots.

The initial $500,000 VaxCash drawing will be held on Feb. 15. Prizes of $50,000 will be awarded weekly for the following 10 weeks. A grand prize of $1 million will be awarded on May 3.

Hogan said Maryland residents 18 and older who have received their primary COVID-19 vaccinations and their booster shot in Maryland at any time are eligible and no registration or entry is needed.

Marylanders can schedule their vaccine online at MarylandVax.org