Germantown couple displaced after speeding car crashes into home

The Brief A Germantown couple is out of a home after a car crashed into their living room. Police say the driver was going more than 100 mph when they crashed into the home. No serious injuries were reported.



A couple has been displaced after a speeding car crashed into their Germantown home Friday night.

The car, traveling more than 100 miles per hour, slammed into their living room just as the couple was preparing for bed.

What they're saying:

Janet Ross and her husband were forced to deal with a devastating scene. They’ve been forced out of their home after a car came careening through it, and Ross tells FOX 5 that she’s still trying to process.

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"I think I was in shock, and then to be honest, I got a little angry. There’s a car in my living room. Why?" Ross said. "I heard this crash and started running, thinking somebody hit my car outside — not realizing the car was actually in my living room."

But Ross says she is grateful to be alive and uninjured, although she and her husband are now forced out of their home and staying in a hotel after significant structural damage was done to their living room.

Dig deeper:

Police say the car was traveling over 100 miles per hour and went airborne into the home, smashing through the windows and flipping on its side.

Ross was able to help get the passenger out of the back seat, but the driver had to wait for rescuers. Both were taken to the hospital.

While she and her husband are okay, having gone upstairs minutes before the crash, she says this never should have happened if her previous complaints about the need for a barricade in the area were taken seriously.