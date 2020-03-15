Maryland coronavirus cases rise to 31

article

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland is up to 31, Gov. Larry Hogan reported Sunday.

That's up from the 26 cases reported previously. You can track coronavirus cases in the state here.

Officials moved this week to close all schools in Maryland through March 27 in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Officials also reported the first three people to test positive for coronavirus in the state have since fully recovered.

