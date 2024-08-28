Maryland city will pay you $20,000 to move there

A city in Maryland is offering a $20,000 incentive to get new residents to move there.

The city of Cumberland has introduced a limited-time pilot program offering the money to families willing to relocate within city limits.

According to the city’s website, the relocation package includes $10,000 in relocation cash and an additional dollar-for-dollar match of up to $10,000 for approved home renovations or a down payment on a newly constructed home.

The initiative aims to attract families and individuals considering a move to Cumberland.

Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years old, eligible to work in the United States, and relocating from outside Allegany County. They must also have full-time remote employment, existing local employment, proof of self-employment, or be accepting a new job in the area. Applicants are required to purchase a home and reside in it as their primary residence for at least five years.

Full eligibility requirements and terms and conditions can be found online.

Applicants should complete an application form and email it to Ruth Davis-Rogers at ruth.davis-rogers@cumberlandmd.gov.