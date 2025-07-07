This Maryland city is one of the most stressed in the US, study says

The Brief A new WalletHub report ranks 182 U.S. cities by stress levels, factoring in work, financial, family, and health-related stress. Two Maryland cities—just an hour apart—appear on opposite ends of the list, reflecting stark contrasts in economic and health indicators. Experts suggest factors like flexible workplaces, mental health support, and financial planning can make a meaningful difference in residents' stress levels.



These Maryland towns were ranked among the most—and least—stressed cities in the U.S.

What we know:

A new WalletHub report has named Baltimore, Maryland, as one of the most stressed cities in the country—ranking it at #3 on the list. Meanwhile, Columbia, Maryland landed near the bottom at #153, making it one of the least stressed cities in the United States.

The study evaluated 182 cities across 39 key stress indicators including job security, housing affordability, health, and financial well-being.

So why the contrast?

Dig deeper:

According to WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo, Baltimore’s high ranking stems from a combination of economic and health-related challenges. The city faces elevated poverty rates, lower levels of physical activity, and higher obesity and crime rates—factors that significantly contribute to resident stress levels.

In contrast, Columbia stood out for its economic stability. It boasts the highest median annual household income (adjusted for cost of living) across all 182 cities—3.4 times higher than Detroit, which ranked most stressed. That income advantage, paired with healthier outcomes and a safer environment, may explain why Columbia residents reported less day-to-day stress.

Experts also emphasized how city infrastructure, public services, and economic opportunities can shape mental health outcomes.

"Cities with high crime rates, weak economies, less effective public health and congested transportation systems naturally lead to elevated stress levels for residents," Lupo noted.

What they're saying:

Experts also offered some advice for those dealing with high stress, no matter where they live. Dr. Rachel Wu of UC Riverside suggests flexibility—both at work and in everyday life—can help relieve pressure.

For those stressed about finances, Dr. Joanne Gavin recommends starting with a simple budget and building a realistic plan to improve your situation.

Dr. Suzie Duff, a professor and licensed counselor, adds: "Think first about what matters to you… Visualizing the life you want gives you the motivation to look at your finances and come up with a plan."

Read the full study here.