Maryland church, police hold Gift Cards for Guns buyback program

A Maryland church is partnering with area law enforcement for the annual Gift Cards for Guns buyback program in Prince George's County.

The First Baptist Church of Glenarden and the Prince George's County Police Department will hold the event on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get guns off the street.

The event will be held in Parking Lot B at FBCG at 600 Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro.

Shotguns, rifles, handguns, automatic, and semi-automatic weapons will be accepted.

Cards will be given in the form of gift cards and all participants will remain anonymous.