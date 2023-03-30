Maryland bill requires schools to teach swimming and water safety

A Maryland lawmaker is pushing a bill that will require schools to teach swimming and water safety.

According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of death for children between the ages of 5 and 14 — with high disparities among children of color.

"Having the chance to swim three times a week is such a blessing," said 13-year-old Adonna Dawit.

It's an experience she gets to share with her sister Alena. They are on the swim team at The YMCA at Bethesda Chevy Chase.

The sisters understand that not everyone has the ability or access to swim.

"These kids do not have that opportunity whether it be their parent cannot support their swim life financially or they don't have the time to take them to swim lessons," Dawit explained.

Maryland Del. Karen Toles is working to change that with HB 1105.

The legislation would require the state's Department of Education to include swimming lessons and water safety in their curriculum for grades 8 through 12.

"Learning to swim is a life skill," said Kierstan Turner. "It's a skill that you must have. It's almost as important as learning to read."

Turner is the chairwoman at The Y of BCC. She learned how swim at the Y of Silver Spring back in the 70s.

She's a former lifeguard and swim instructor who supports this bill.

"It's definitely a step in the right direction," Turner said. "Every child needs to learn how to swim. Every adult needs to learn how to swim."

According to the CDC, while children are at higher risk, anyone can drown.

"If you don't know how to swim, you could possibly die," Dawit said.

"It's vital that you are able to save yourself if you're harmed, or you don't have anyone else to help you," her sister added. "It's such an important thing."

There are also some alarming disparities in racial and ethnic groups.

The CDC says Black children, ages 10–14 years old, drown at rates 7.6 times higher than white children.

"It's scary and really sad that that is what the statistic is," Turner said.

Under this bill, swimming would be an elective that can be used to fulfill students' physical education requirement.

"Putting it within schools systems because now the number of children going to school has increased by a lot, these kids will get those basic life skills for free," Dawit said.

Schools will not have to build a pool in their building. There's the option to partner with local parks and recreation centers to offer swim lessons for students.

If this bill passes, it would go into effect for all public schools in Maryland starting the 2025-2026 school year.







