Maryland bill pushes to ban ghost guns

Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy will testify before the Maryland senate Wednesday in support of a bill banning ghost guns.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard reports that ghost guns are often untraceable since they are usually made at home with a collection of parts-which don't have serial numbers.

In January, the teen charged with shooting a fellow student at Magruder High School in Rockville told authorities he bought parts for the 9 mm ghost gun used online and assembled it with a friend.

Senate Bill 387 would effectively ban ghost guns by revoking dealer licenses and by prosecuting anyone who buys, receives, sells or builds one.

Attorney General of Maryland Brian Frosh says over one-thousand ghost guns were shipped into the state last year alone.