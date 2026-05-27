Suspect walks into Forestville Truist Bank, stares into camera during robbery

The Brief Prince George’s County Police are seeking help identifying a bank robbery suspect. The suspect allegedly made little effort to hide his identity during a daytime theft at a Forestville bank. No injuries were reported during the incident.



Prince George’s County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect who investigators say made little effort to hide his identity during a daytime theft inside a Forestville bank.

What we know:

According to investigators, the man entered the Truist Bank on the 3400 block of Donnell Drive, walked directly inside and at one point appeared to look straight into surveillance cameras — with no mask or disguise.

Prince George’s County Police said the suspect allegedly passed a note to a teller demanding money before taking cash and walking out of the bank.

File Photo.

Authorities said he moved through the branch past other customers before leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Surveillance images released by police show the suspect wearing a black cap, gray T-shirt and blue jean shorts. Investigators also highlighted distinctive tattoos, including one on his arm that appears to read "PAIN," which they say could help identify him.

One resident, interviewed by FOX 5, criticized the decision to commit the crime in such a visible way, pointing to the extensive camera coverage inside banks and the likelihood of being identified.

What we don't know:

The case remains under investigation by Prince George’s County Police.

What you can do:

Police are now urging anyone who recognizes the suspect to come forward. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.