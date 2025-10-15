Maryland bank fraud: Suspect wanted after $12.2K stolen, St. Mary's sheriff investigating

article

The Brief St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help identifying a fraud suspect. The suspect withdrew $12,200 from banks in Maryland. Information can be reported anonymously to Crime Solvers.



A suspect involved in a bank fraud case has been caught on camera making unauthorized withdrawals across Maryland.

Fraud suspect caught on camera

What we know:

Surveillance footage captured the suspect withdrawing funds from a bank in California, Md., before making additional withdrawals in Calvert County.

According to police, the total loss to the bank is estimated at $12,200 in withdrawn funds.

Fraud suspect sought in $12,200 bank theft in Maryland (Photo: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office)

How to report information

What you can do:

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts to contact Deputy Erik Fleenor at Erik.Fleenor@stmaryscountymd.gov or by phone at 301-475-4200, ext. 8129, referencing case number 2025-57327.

Tipsters can contact Crime Solvers 24/7 by calling 301-475-3333 or texting 274637 with the message "Tip239." Crime Solvers ensures anonymity and offers a potential cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

The suspect’s actions have prompted a call for public assistance, highlighting the importance of community involvement in solving such cases.