Maryland bank fraud: Suspect wanted after $12.2K stolen, St. Mary's sheriff investigating

Published  October 15, 2025 8:27am EDT
Fraud suspect sought in $12,200 bank theft in Maryland (Photo: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office)

    • St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help identifying a fraud suspect.
    • The suspect withdrew $12,200 from banks in Maryland.
    • Information can be reported anonymously to Crime Solvers.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. - A suspect involved in a bank fraud case has been caught on camera making unauthorized withdrawals across Maryland.

Fraud suspect caught on camera

Surveillance footage captured the suspect withdrawing funds from a bank in California, Md., before making additional withdrawals in Calvert County. 

According to police, the total loss to the bank is estimated at $12,200 in withdrawn funds.

How to report information

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts to contact Deputy Erik Fleenor at Erik.Fleenor@stmaryscountymd.gov or by phone at 301-475-4200, ext. 8129, referencing case number 2025-57327.

Tipsters can contact Crime Solvers 24/7 by calling 301-475-3333 or texting 274637 with the message "Tip239." Crime Solvers ensures anonymity and offers a potential cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

The suspect’s actions have prompted a call for public assistance, highlighting the importance of community involvement in solving such cases.

The Source: Information from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office was used in this report. 

MarylandCrime and Public Safety