Maryland attorney general releases new information about deadly police chase in Charles County

Maryland's Office of the Attorney General has identified a sheriff's officer and a person who was killed during a police chase in Charles County.

Police say around 8 p.m. on Thursday night, a Charles County Sheriff’s officer attempted a stop a Toyota Camry in the area of St. Charles Parkway near St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf. But after the car did not stop, a pursuit began.

During the chase, the driver of the Camry lost control and crashed.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital but is expected to recover. Another passenger in the car, identified as a 52 year old Inga Person, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The involved officer has been identified as Chad Irwin. He is a 2.5 year veteran of the Charles County Sheriff's Office, assigned to the Patrol Division.

No charges have been filed in this case.

Maryland State Police officials will continue to investigate the crash.