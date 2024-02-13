Maryland act would increase penalties for crimes in 'sacred places'

Maryland lawmakers want to increase the penalty for a crime committed in a "sacred place" – like schools, churches and hospitals.

The move comes after officials in Prince George’s County saw violence and bloodshed erupt last year in places you wouldn't expect.

In June 2023, FOX 5 was first on scene after a shooting broke out at a cemetery, right as family and friends were about to bury the casket of a child – a 10-year-old who was an innocent victim of gun violence. This was actually one of at least three shootings last year surrounding a cemetery or funeral service in just Prince George’s County alone.

The Sacred Places Safety Act would update Maryland’s Criminal Code to now classify Educational Facilities, Medical Facilities and Places of Worship as locations where offenders could now be charged with a separate felony in addition to whatever crimes committed.

The bill is still very new, after being introduced last month and just going to committee.

The Prince George’s County States Attorney is expected to speak on the bill during a news conference Tuesday morning.