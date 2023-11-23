Maryland 4A Football Playoff Preview: Who can stop the Wise Pumas?

The Maryland State 4A Playoffs are down to the final four and on Friday, the semifinals feature matchups between Broadneck vs. Churchill and Eleanor Roosevelt vs. Wise.

Here’s a breakdown of each.

Broadneck at Churchill

The Churchill Bulldogs posted a record of 1-9 in 2019 and were among the football laughingstocks of Montgomery County. Then, coach Joe Rydzweski and crew took over.

Nowadays, Churchill (11-1) plays outstanding football, having won eight consecutive games. The Bulldogs have proven they are just as capable of winning close games as they are blowing opponents out.

Churchill’s high-powered offensive attack has scored 27 or more points in six of their last eight games. Their potent and powerful offensive line has paved the way for bruising running back David Avit, who has rushed for 2,269 yards and 29 touchdowns this year.

To call Avit and the Dawgs rushing attack the key to this semifinal match would be the understatement of the year.

Broadneck enters the game 10-2 and fresh off a dramatic victory at Northwest. Coach Rob Harris’ squad has a balanced attack, led by the steady hand of quarterback C.J. Watkins. On the season, Watkins has thrown 14 touchdown passes and only one interception, plus running back Ian Mauldin is just 78 yards shy of 1,000. The Bruins can get it done through the air or on the ground.

Broadnecks defense does a solid job of bending without breaking. That was the case in last week’s win over the Jags. Just when it appeared as though Northwest had taken control of the game, linebacker Logan McGill intercepted a pass and returned it for the game-winning touchdown. Patrick Doyle sets the tone for the Bruins and Braden McCassie leads the team in sacks and is second in tackles. The Bruins will need eleven hats on the ball to slow down David Avit and the Bulldogs.

Roosevelt at Wise

DaLawn Parrish's Wise Pumas are arguably the hottest team in the Maryland 4A playoffs. Winners of 10 in a row, the Wise defense has registered 7 shutouts on the season and has not allowed more than 16 points since week 1. Ronald Hull leads the team in sacks with 6 and Raevon Jackson has 4 interceptions, returning 3 for touchdowns.

The unquestioned heart and soul of the Pumas, though, is senior, DeCarlos Young. Young leads the team in tackles with 79 and rushing yards with 1,037 and 20 touchdowns. Young is the engine of the Wise Pumas well-oiled machine.

Eleanor Roosevelt doesn’t receive the credit they deserve. They have also won 10 in a row. Their last loss was Sep. 8 at Wise.

Coach Greene’s crew is coming off a 30-28 victory at Old Mill. Bryce Durhan and Kamal Ali have each proven to be capable quarterbacks, but the Raiders offense is centered around running back, Donte Howard.

Defensive end Favor Bate leads the team in tackles and sacks (11). In order to win, the Raiders will need to force turnovers. Can their defense place the Pumas and sophomore quarterback Eric Wedge into obvious passing situations, in hopes of forcing him into mistakes – of which he hasn’t made many since taking over the helm of the Wise attack?