Maryland 4-story building fire displaces 24 apartments

Montgomery County fire and rescue responded to a morning four-story apartment building fire.

Officials received a call around 8:07 a.m. Saturday morning, for the report of a building fire. Upon arrival, officials located a heavy fire to the rear of a four-story apartment building with an extension to neighboring buildings.

Fire and rescue assisted with evacuating residents from the inside of the building.

According to officials, 24 apartments were displaced due to the damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.